Sparendaam man released on bail after denying murder attempt

A Sparendaam resident, who was yesterday charged with attempted murder, was released on $100,000 bail after denying the charge.

The courtroom of Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul heard that on April 3, at Graham Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, Mikhail Punch, 23, with intent to commit murder, unlawfully and maliciously wounded Kwame Herod.

Punch pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Police Prosecutor David Goodridge told the court that on the day in question, Herod was attacked by Punch, who had armed himself with a cutlass.

The magistrate subsequently granted bail to Punch on the condition that he should report to the Sparendaam Police Station until the completion of trial. The matter was adjourned until November 18.