Suspects charged with murdering Better Hope pensioner

Godfrey Gill, 22, and Sherwin Clark, 27, the two men who police say are responsible for murdering Better Hope pensioner David Ramkissoon, were yesterday charged with the crime as well as armed robbery.

Gill, 22, of 65 Prince William Street, Plaisance and Clark, 27, of Lot 1 South Better Hope, both on the East Coast of Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul and were read the charge that on August 21, at Better Hope, they murdered Ramkissoon, 76, during the course of a robbery.

Although they were not required to plead to the charge, both Gill, through his lawyer, and Clark indicated that …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.