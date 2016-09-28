Teen killed in Abary Creek accident was helping father

The 14-year-old, of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, who lost his life in the freak accident at Abary Creek on Monday evening, when he was reported to have been pinned by a canter truck, was helping his rice farmer father when the mishap occurred.

The accident, which claimed the life of Doodnauth Sukhlal, also known as 'Satesh,' 14, of De Hoop Village, Mahaica, also left one of the rice farmer's workmen, Conrad Williams, tractor operator of Lot 12 Cottage Village, West Coast Berbice, admitted in the Georgetown Public Hospital.