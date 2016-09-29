Annandale man held over son’s murder
Police have arrested an Annandale man who allegedly fatally stabbed his son during an altercation last night.
Dead is Mahesh Chand, 24, a porter of Narine Street, Annandale, East Coast Demerara.
Stabroek News was told that sometime after 10 last night, the father who has a drug habit was harassing his wife for money to purchase narcotics. Mahesh woke up and gave his mother $200 to give his father.
The father saw the mother and son in conversation and told the son he was always siding with his mother. As a result, an argument erupted and the father allegedly stabbed the son twice.
The son was later rushed to the city public hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police have recovered the suspected murder weapon, a cutlass.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Woman threatens to kill cop at city court complex
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Cop charged with taking bribes
Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
15-year-old charged with murdering suspect in sister’s abuse
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
Comments
About these comments