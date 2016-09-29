Annandale man held over son’s murder

Police have arrested an Annandale man who allegedly fatally stabbed his son during an altercation last night.

Dead is Mahesh Chand, 24, a porter of Narine Street, Annandale, East Coast Demerara.

Stabroek News was told that sometime after 10 last night, the father who has a drug habit was harassing his wife for money to purchase narcotics. Mahesh woke up and gave his mother $200 to give his father.

The father saw the mother and son in conversation and told the son he was always siding with his mother. As a result, an argument erupted and the father allegedly stabbed the son twice.

The son was later rushed to the city public hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have recovered the suspected murder weapon, a cutlass.