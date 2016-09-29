Another juice bidder protests
The newly established Bid Protest Committee (BPC) now has three cases to deliberate on as Guyana Beverages Inc (GBI), has joined Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) in protesting the award for the supply of juices to the Ministry of Education’s distribution programme.
The BPC received its first protest, from the Cevons Waste Management Group, shortly after its establishment in July of this year, on the grounds that a $221M contract for the management and maintenance of the Haags Bosch landfill on the East Bank Demerara had been improperly awarded to Puran Brothers Disposal Inc.
Representative of Guyana Beverages Inc, Mark Pelting, whose company
