Bomb expert testifies in Kaieteur News grenade attack

The preliminary inquiry into the charges against three men, accused of the Kaieteur News grenade attack continued yesterday with the police officer who detonated the live grenade giving evidence.

pg13&20.qxdAlfie Garraway, Janiel Howard, and Leroy Williams have been charged with unlawfully and maliciously conspiring with other persons to cause an explosion by way of using a grenade, which was likely to endanger life or cause serious damage to property.

Corporal Floyd Hosanna, who is stationed at the Criminal Investigation Department and attached to the bomb squad unit, was deemed an expert witness in the field of detection, defusing and demolition of explosive devices, by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Hosanna completed his testimony and the case was later adjourned to October 6 when he is expected to be cross-examined by the defendants’ attorneys.

More in Local News

20160929table

Another juice bidder protests

Barry Dataram

Who is to blame for Dataram escape?

PAGE2&31.QXD

Second accused charged with murder of Gafoor’s manager

default placeholder

Upset parents to meet with Ministry over strip search of Santa Rosa Secondary girls

20160929census

Unemployment rate pegged at 12.5% – 2012 census

The EPA speaking to residents. The asphalt plant is evident in the background

EPA visits Zeelugt over asphalt plant

daily10&15.qxd

Suspect in murder of Cummings Lodge vendor turns self in

default placeholder

Cuban vendor shot

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. The medical school sign on the Buddy’s building

    Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls

  2. A police officer attempts to escort Rushelle Gittens out of the court compound

    Woman threatens to kill cop at city court complex

  3. Lakeram Kewlachand

    Gangaram man takes his own life

  4. Colin Rodney

    Cop charged with taking bribes

  5. Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says

  6. The Rio Inn at Forshaw and Oronoque Streets

    Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub

  7. Courtenay Griffith’s home in Lodge that is earmarked to be demolished.

    City to tear down 52 derelict buildings

  8. 15-year-old charged with murdering suspect in sister’s abuse

  9. Barry Dataram

    Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

The bus in the trench along Homestretch Avenue.

Bus ends up in Homestretch trench

L-R- Minister Joseph Harmon, President David Granger, Minister Carl Greenidge. Partly hidden is Director of Protocol, Ministry of the Presidency, Col. Francis Abraham (GINA photo)

Greenidge performing duties of PM

20160928clean

Jenman House clock being repaired

Road safety: St Pius Primary School’s Road Safety Patrol pupils helping peers cross the street after school yesterday afternoon. (Photo by Keno George)

Road safety

US President Barack Obama (left) with Guyana’s Ambassador Dr Riyad Insanally (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Dr Insanally accredited as Ambassador to the US 

Heading home along Dennis Street on Friday afternoon. (Photo by Keno George)

Three on a bike

Students catching up before heading home on Friday afternoon. (Photo by Keno George)

Discussing the day’s events?

20160925demlife

Demerara Mutual Life hosts anniversary dental outreach, health fair