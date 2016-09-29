Cuban vendor shot
A Cuban national was yesterday morning shot in her right hand after she was attacked and robbed by two bandits on Regent Street, Georgetown.
She has been identified as Maria Puig, 61, of Lot 25 Laluni Street, Queenstown, Georgetown.
Puig was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) but was later taken to a private hospital.
The woman usually sells food items in front of a variety store located on Regent Street, Georgetown.
Stabroek News understands that around 1pm yesterday, the woman was plying her trade when she was attacked by the bandits who relieved her of a bag with $5000.
Ranks from the City Constabulary who were present in the area rushed to her assistance during which the bandits discharged a round hitting Puig in her hand.
The men made good their escape on a motorcycle and an investigation has since been launched.
