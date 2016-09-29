Delivering a 21st century tourism product
Treated well, tourism has an extraordinary contribution to make to regional growth; treated badly it has the capacity to damage economies and reduce government revenues.
In the past twenty years the economic structure of the Caribbean has changed almost beyond recognition. The region has moved from being dominated by an agriculture-dependent preference-based model, involving Government’s constant intervention, to one that to a significant extent has come to rely on an industry that is private sector led.
Put another way, tourism and its continuing ability to compete globally …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Woman threatens to kill cop at city court complex
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Cop charged with taking bribes
Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
15-year-old charged with murdering suspect in sister’s abuse
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
Comments
About these comments