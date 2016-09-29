EPA visits Zeelugt over asphalt plant

Determined to have an asphalt plant relocated, residents of Block 1 Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo were successful in getting officials from the Environ-mental Protection Agency (EPA) and the plant to visit them on Tuesday.

The plant, located at Boerasirie, is in line with the Zeelugt scheme on the opposite side and whenever it is operating residents say, the smell from the fumes is very high and thick black dust would be circulating.

The residents told Stabroek News that an official from the…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.