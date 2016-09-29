EPA visits Zeelugt over asphalt plant
-residents wants action
Determined to have an asphalt plant relocated, residents of Block 1 Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo were successful in getting officials from the Environ-mental Protection Agency (EPA) and the plant to visit them on Tuesday.
The plant, located at Boerasirie, is in line with the Zeelugt scheme on the opposite side and whenever it is operating residents say, the smell from the fumes is very high and thick black dust would be circulating.
The residents told Stabroek News that an official from the…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Woman threatens to kill cop at city court complex
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Cop charged with taking bribes
Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
15-year-old charged with murdering suspect in sister’s abuse
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
Comments
About these comments