GWI attracts nearly $1b bid for Shelter Belt works

Bids were opened on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board for rehabilitation and expansion works at the Guyana Water Inc’s Shelter Belt.

Among the bids was one for $990m from BK in association with a Trinidadian company. The names of the companies and their respective bids are shown below.

Guyana Water Incorporated

Water Supply and Sanitation Infrastructure Improvement Programme: Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Treatment Facility at Shelter Belt, Georgetown.

Ministry of Public Security

Construction of Fire Station, Melanie DamIshana, E.C.D

Extension of Prison Headquarters Located at Lot 46 Brickdam, Stabroek Compound.

Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Rehabilitation and Construction of Roads and Drains in Bartica, Region 7

Ministry of Agriculture, NDIA

Rehabilitation of Drainage Structure and Timber Revetment at the Enterprise East, Leguan Island, Region3.

The Ministry of Education, Department of Culture, Youth and Sport

Rewiring of entire building, National Culture Centre, Phase 3, at Homestretch Avenue

Construction of Monument – Phase 1 Preparatory and Access Works, Palmyra, East Berbice, Region Six

Construction of the Monument Base and Ancillary works- Phase 2 Palmyra, East Berbice, Region Six

Construction of Monument- Phase 3 Landscaping and Finishing Works Palmyra, East Berbice Region 6

Supreme Court of Judicature

Construction of Judge’s living quarters at Suddie, Essequibo, Region Two