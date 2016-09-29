GWI attracts nearly $1b bid for Shelter Belt works
-BK partnering with T&T company
Bids were opened on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board for rehabilitation and expansion works at the Guyana Water Inc’s Shelter Belt.
Among the bids was one for $990m from BK in association with a Trinidadian company. The names of the companies and their respective bids are shown below.
Guyana Water Incorporated
Water Supply and Sanitation Infrastructure Improvement Programme: Rehabilitation and Expansion of Water Treatment Facility at Shelter Belt, Georgetown.
Ministry of Public Security
Construction of Fire Station, Melanie DamIshana, E.C.D
Extension of Prison Headquarters Located at Lot 46 Brickdam, Stabroek Compound.
Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Rehabilitation and Construction of Roads and Drains in Bartica, Region 7
Ministry of Agriculture, NDIA
Rehabilitation of Drainage Structure and Timber Revetment at the Enterprise East, Leguan Island, Region3.
The Ministry of Education, Department of Culture, Youth and Sport
Rewiring of entire building, National Culture Centre, Phase 3, at Homestretch Avenue
Construction of Monument – Phase 1 Preparatory and Access Works, Palmyra, East Berbice, Region Six
Construction of the Monument Base and Ancillary works- Phase 2 Palmyra, East Berbice, Region Six
Construction of Monument- Phase 3 Landscaping and Finishing Works Palmyra, East Berbice Region 6
Supreme Court of Judicature
Construction of Judge’s living quarters at Suddie, Essequibo, Region Two
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Woman threatens to kill cop at city court complex
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Cop charged with taking bribes
Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
15-year-old charged with murdering suspect in sister’s abuse
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
Comments
About these comments