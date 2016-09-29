Prisoner assaults reporter at magistrate’s court

A Stabroek News reporter was assaulted by a prisoner yesterday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, while taking video footage of a murder suspect.

Prisoner Leroy Williams, who has been charged along with two others over the Kaieteur News grenade-throwing incident, forcefully pelted an almost full water bottle at the reporter, striking her in the chest.

The reporter was on the upper portion of the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts stairs, along with other reporters, acquiring footage of Patrick Ross, who was earlier charged with murder.

Upon seeing the reporter, Williams addressed her using a dergoratory term, telling her not to take his picture.

The reporter told Williams several times that she did not want his photo but instead that of the man walking a little way behind him. However, Williams hurled the bottle of water he was carrying at the reporter hitting her in the upper chest.

He was then grabbed by officers, who were standing nearby, and who witnessed the assault, and taken to the prison van where he was headed.

A report has since been made by the reporter to the police.