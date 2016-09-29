Prof Doris Rogers passes away

The Ministry of Education today said that Professor Doris Rogers passed away on September 22, 2016.

The ministry issued the following tribute:

Professor Rogers had a love for art and she found a way to share that love with many others during her tenure as a teacher of science, and later as a lecturer of fine arts at the University of Guyana. Her undying contribution to the enrichment of art education in Guyana was recognized at the last convocation of the Institute of Creative Arts where she was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award and was admitted as a Lifetime Fellow of the Institute.

Dr. Rogers has also been recognised as “a distinguished national expert in the fields of Art Education and the preservation of the oral traditions.”  She has been classified as a painter extraordinaire, a Professor of Art and an Art Educator. Dr. Rogers’ academic accomplishments saw her being honoured with the status of Professor Emeritus by the University of Guyana following her retirement from that institution in 2008.

In her early years, Professor Rogers was a teacher in Berbice as a teacher of science before the opportunity to study art became available. That decision not only benefited the professor but it caused a paradigm shift from science to the fields of Fine Arts, university administration, research, and art education.

Her academic accomplishments include her receiving a UNESCO Fellowship to the South Australia School of Art, she then studied Art at Howard University followed by a Doctorate in Art Education at Penn State University.

Professor Doris Rogers
Professor Doris Rogers

Professor Rogers had an overseas career which saw her assuming the position of Programme Coordinator at the Paul Robeson Cultural Centre, Instructor in Art Education at Pennsylvania State, and senior academic at the University of Benin in Benin State, Nigeria from 1981 to 1988.

When she returned to Guyana, Professor Rogers served as Art Specialist to the Ministry of Education and taught at The Bishops’ High School after which she started her distinguished service to the University of Guyana in 1988.  Her unique contribution to the development of the university included her design and introduction of the Bachelors of Art Degree programme in Fine Arts in 1990, and the important establishment of Art Education on both the Turkeyen and Berbice Campuses while she was Coordinator in the Division of Creative Arts from 1988 to 2003.

While at the University of Guyana, Professor Rogers worked on improving the image of the institution while at the same time enhancing the quality of the graduates (art students) by starting up an attachment programme for final year art students at the
Toogeloo College, Mississippi. An annual public exhibition by University staff and students was also initiated.

Professor Rogers also established the Bachelor’s Degree in Art at the University to allow graduates of the Burrowes School of Art to complete a full degree at UG in two years.

She also played a role in the Guyana-Suriname friendship. She was an executive of the Guyana-Suriname Friendship Society and was instrumental in cultural exchanges between the two societies. She was also the founder of RAPAHA an East Berbice cultural organization.

Professor Emeritus Rogers’ value to the University of Guyana and to the nation was also enhanced by the fact that she is an exceptional painter, celebrated among the foremost national artists of Guyana. She has researched the art and its techniques in Nigeria, and led a small team of leading University of Guyana artists namely Bernadette Persaud and Philbert Gajadhar on a professional visit to India.  As a painter, she has been exhibited extensively in India, Nigeria, Guyana and North America.

 

More in Local News

default placeholder

Annandale man held over son’s murder

20160929table

Another juice bidder protests

Barry Dataram

Who is to blame for Dataram escape?

PAGE2&31.QXD

Second accused charged with murder of Gafoor’s manager

default placeholder

Upset parents to meet with Ministry over strip search of Santa Rosa Secondary girls

20160929census

Unemployment rate pegged at 12.5% – 2012 census

The EPA speaking to residents. The asphalt plant is evident in the background

EPA visits Zeelugt over asphalt plant

daily10&15.qxd

Suspect in murder of Cummings Lodge vendor turns self in

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. The medical school sign on the Buddy’s building

    Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls

  2. A police officer attempts to escort Rushelle Gittens out of the court compound

    Woman threatens to kill cop at city court complex

  3. Lakeram Kewlachand

    Gangaram man takes his own life

  4. Colin Rodney

    Cop charged with taking bribes

  5. Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says

  6. The Rio Inn at Forshaw and Oronoque Streets

    Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub

  7. Courtenay Griffith’s home in Lodge that is earmarked to be demolished.

    City to tear down 52 derelict buildings

  8. 15-year-old charged with murdering suspect in sister’s abuse

  9. Barry Dataram

    Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

The bus in the trench along Homestretch Avenue.

Bus ends up in Homestretch trench

L-R- Minister Joseph Harmon, President David Granger, Minister Carl Greenidge. Partly hidden is Director of Protocol, Ministry of the Presidency, Col. Francis Abraham (GINA photo)

Greenidge performing duties of PM

20160928clean

Jenman House clock being repaired

Road safety: St Pius Primary School’s Road Safety Patrol pupils helping peers cross the street after school yesterday afternoon. (Photo by Keno George)

Road safety

US President Barack Obama (left) with Guyana’s Ambassador Dr Riyad Insanally (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Dr Insanally accredited as Ambassador to the US 

Heading home along Dennis Street on Friday afternoon. (Photo by Keno George)

Three on a bike

Students catching up before heading home on Friday afternoon. (Photo by Keno George)

Discussing the day’s events?

20160925demlife

Demerara Mutual Life hosts anniversary dental outreach, health fair