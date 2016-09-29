Project to lift up music, art, agro entrepreneurs kicks off Oct 1st
A US$226,000 grant programme via the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) to assist the music, art, craft and agro processing industries to maximize their potential will kick off on October 1st and run for three years.
The programme is being executed under the aegis of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and the grant was provided through the CARIFORUM-EU, Economic Partnership Agreement and Standby Facility for Capacity Building under the 10th European Development Fund.
"The programme aims to enhance the managerial, technical and operational capacity of MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) in Guyana, thereby…
