Suspect in murder of Cummings Lodge vendor turns self in

A day after the Guyana Police Force issued a wanted bulletin for the second suspect in connection with the murder of Cummings Lodge vendor, Anita Mohan, the man surrendered to the police.

This was confirmed by Acting Crime Chief, Hugh Jessemy who told Stabroek News that the suspect turned himself into the police during Tuesday. He remained in custody up to press time as the investigation continues and a case file is expected to be…