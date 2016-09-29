Suspect in murder of Cummings Lodge vendor turns self in
A day after the Guyana Police Force issued a wanted bulletin for the second suspect in connection with the murder of Cummings Lodge vendor, Anita Mohan, the man surrendered to the police.
This was confirmed by Acting Crime Chief, Hugh Jessemy who told Stabroek News that the suspect turned himself into the police during Tuesday. He remained in custody up to press time as the investigation continues and a case file is expected to be…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Woman threatens to kill cop at city court complex
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Cop charged with taking bribes
Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
15-year-old charged with murdering suspect in sister’s abuse
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
Comments
About these comments