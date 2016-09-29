Thief caught on camera, jailed for 12 months

A man who was caught on CCTV footage breaking and entering a trading store was yesterday jailed when he appeared before the chief magistrate.

Milton Smith, 29, of Lot 109 Thomas Street, Kitty, yesterday pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that between September 22 and 23, he broke and entered the store of El Dorado Trading and stole several items amounting to $95,000 in value.

According to Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers, the owner of the store secured his storeroom on September 22 with the articles inside. Jeffers said that the virtual complainant returned to his store the following morning to discover the articles missing. As a result, he made a report at Police Headquarters, Eve Leary and showed the police CCTV footage which had captured Smith breaking into the store and stealing the articles.

Smith was later arrested.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan subsequently sentenced Smith to 12 months in jail.

