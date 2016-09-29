Trial date set for man who allegedly chopped ex-wife at La Penitence market
A date was set yesterday for the trial of Ishwar Heeralall, who was charged with chopping his estranged wife at La Penitence Market in July.
Heeralall was charged by Magistrate Judy Latchman with unlawfully and maliciously wounding Wanita Heeralall, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Woman threatens to kill cop at city court complex
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Cop charged with taking bribes
Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
15-year-old charged with murdering suspect in sister’s abuse
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
Comments
About these comments