Upset parents to meet with Ministry over strip search of Santa Rosa Secondary girls

Two weeks after female students of the Santa Rosa Secondary School dormitory were subjected to a strip search over missing money, allegedly at the hands of the School’s Welfare Officer and the Matron of the dorms, parents are expected to meet with officials of the Ministry of Education on Saturday to discuss the incident.

Several parents of students who were forced to strip expressed their disgust to Stabroek News over the manner in which their children were treated by persons who were expected to protect them.

A father of a 14-year-old student of the school explained that, like numerous other parents, he did not find out about the…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

20160929table

Another juice bidder protests

Barry Dataram

Who is to blame for Dataram escape?

PAGE2&31.QXD

Second accused charged with murder of Gafoor’s manager

20160929census

Unemployment rate pegged at 12.5% – 2012 census

The EPA speaking to residents. The asphalt plant is evident in the background

EPA visits Zeelugt over asphalt plant

daily10&15.qxd

Suspect in murder of Cummings Lodge vendor turns self in

default placeholder

Cuban vendor shot

default placeholder

Project to lift up music, art, agro entrepreneurs kicks off Oct 1st

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. The medical school sign on the Buddy’s building

    Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls

  2. A police officer attempts to escort Rushelle Gittens out of the court compound

    Woman threatens to kill cop at city court complex

  3. Lakeram Kewlachand

    Gangaram man takes his own life

  4. Colin Rodney

    Cop charged with taking bribes

  5. Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says

  6. The Rio Inn at Forshaw and Oronoque Streets

    Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub

  7. Courtenay Griffith’s home in Lodge that is earmarked to be demolished.

    City to tear down 52 derelict buildings

  8. 15-year-old charged with murdering suspect in sister’s abuse

  9. Barry Dataram

    Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

The bus in the trench along Homestretch Avenue.

Bus ends up in Homestretch trench

L-R- Minister Joseph Harmon, President David Granger, Minister Carl Greenidge. Partly hidden is Director of Protocol, Ministry of the Presidency, Col. Francis Abraham (GINA photo)

Greenidge performing duties of PM

20160928clean

Jenman House clock being repaired

Road safety: St Pius Primary School’s Road Safety Patrol pupils helping peers cross the street after school yesterday afternoon. (Photo by Keno George)

Road safety

US President Barack Obama (left) with Guyana’s Ambassador Dr Riyad Insanally (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Dr Insanally accredited as Ambassador to the US 

Heading home along Dennis Street on Friday afternoon. (Photo by Keno George)

Three on a bike

Students catching up before heading home on Friday afternoon. (Photo by Keno George)

Discussing the day’s events?

20160925demlife

Demerara Mutual Life hosts anniversary dental outreach, health fair