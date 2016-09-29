Upset parents to meet with Ministry over strip search of Santa Rosa Secondary girls
Two weeks after female students of the Santa Rosa Secondary School dormitory were subjected to a strip search over missing money, allegedly at the hands of the School’s Welfare Officer and the Matron of the dorms, parents are expected to meet with officials of the Ministry of Education on Saturday to discuss the incident.
Several parents of students who were forced to strip expressed their disgust to Stabroek News over the manner in which their children were treated by persons who were expected to protect them.
A father of a 14-year-old student of the school explained that, like numerous other parents, he did not find out about the…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Woman threatens to kill cop at city court complex
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Cop charged with taking bribes
Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
15-year-old charged with murdering suspect in sister’s abuse
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
Comments
About these comments