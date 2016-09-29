Upset parents to meet with Ministry over strip search of Santa Rosa Secondary girls

Two weeks after female students of the Santa Rosa Secondary School dormitory were subjected to a strip search over missing money, allegedly at the hands of the School’s Welfare Officer and the Matron of the dorms, parents are expected to meet with officials of the Ministry of Education on Saturday to discuss the incident.

Several parents of students who were forced to strip expressed their disgust to Stabroek News over the manner in which their children were treated by persons who were expected to protect them.

A father of a 14-year-old student of the school explained that, like numerous other parents, he did not find out about the