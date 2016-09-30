Annandale youth allegedly stabbed to death by father

After intervening in a fight between his parents, an Annandale youth was fatally stabbed, allegedly by his father, on Wednesday night.

Mahesh Chand, 24, a porter of 81 Narine Street, Annandale, East Coast Demerara was attempting to defuse the argument but instead reportedly became the target of the man, identified as Amernauth Chand, who was said to have been hounding his