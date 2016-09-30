Cop charged with rape on $150,000 bail

A police inspector of the Eteringbang Police Station, ‘F’ Division and of Lot 50 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday to answer to the charge of indecent assault and sexual activity with a young child.

Marc Anthon, 46, who is being represented by attorney-at-law Mursaline Bacchus was placed