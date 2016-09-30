Driver in fatal Pearl collision says deceased cyclist caused accident
A truck driver, who is on trial for killing a pedal cyclist, yesterday maintained that he was not driving in a dangerous manner when the accident occurred in 2014.
Roopnarine Hardiwar, who is accused of driving motor vehicle GPP 9557 on November 15, 2014 in a manner dangerous to the public and causing the death of Ramdoolar Dhanraj, called ‘Eddie,’ maintained his innocence when he gave an unsworn statement yesterday.
Following the accident, police had said that Hardiwar was…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Cop charged with taking bribes
Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
Comments
About these comments