Fifty-one unserved areas to get power – GPL CEO
Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), Renford Homer, has told the Government Information Agency (GINA) that the power company is moving to provide electricity to unserved areas from next month.
“We have in our development expansion plan….a number of areas that we also plan to energize and our daily plan runs over a five year programme, but there are some areas we expect to bring relief to well within that time,” he said.
Fifty-one communities including Yarrowkabra, Linden/Soesdyke Highway; Mariah’s Lodge, West Bank Demerara; Friendship Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara; Molsen Creek, East Berbice, Corentyne; and Charity, Essequibo are among areas to benefit, GINA reported.
Homer said the list of communities was shared with the government and approval was given for works to begin, GINA said.
