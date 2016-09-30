Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
A Guyanese-born New York police officer was on Tuesday charged with the murder of an unarmed man, whom he fatally shot during an off-duty dispute in July, 2015.
According to a New York Times report, Wayne Isaacs, 37, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and manslaughter and was granted US$500,000 bail and asked to lodge both his US and Guyanese passports. If convicted, he could face a life sentence.
The report said that Isaacs was handcuffed after …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Cop charged with taking bribes
Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
Comments
About these comments