GuySuCo pegs loss for this year at $14.1b

-warns unions that revamping of industry inevitable

GuySuCo yesterday told the three sugar unions that losses of $14.1b and $13.7b are being projected for this year and 2017 respectively and rejigging of the industry was “inevitable and absolutely necessary”.

Billed as a meeting on its future, GuySuCo in a statement said that it told the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial & Industrial Employees (NAACIE) and the Guyana Labour Union (GLU) that it was canvassing for ideas on how…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.

