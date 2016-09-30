GuySuCo pegs loss for this year at $14.1b
-warns unions that revamping of industry inevitable
GuySuCo yesterday told the three sugar unions that losses of $14.1b and $13.7b are being projected for this year and 2017 respectively and rejigging of the industry was “inevitable and absolutely necessary”.
Billed as a meeting on its future, GuySuCo in a statement said that it told the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial & Industrial Employees (NAACIE) and the Guyana Labour Union (GLU) that it was canvassing for ideas on how…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Cop charged with taking bribes
Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
Comments
About these comments