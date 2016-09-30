Herstelling family robbed, beaten

Police are searching for five bandits who kicked down the door of a Herstelling family’s home and robbed them of over $2 million in cash and jewellery during the wee hours of yesterday morning.

The attack was carried out around 2 am by five men, all armed, who arrived in two cars and jumped into the yard of the Harrinauth family at Lot 463 Fourth Cross …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.