Herstelling family robbed, beaten
-after bandits kick down door
Police are searching for five bandits who kicked down the door of a Herstelling family’s home and robbed them of over $2 million in cash and jewellery during the wee hours of yesterday morning.
The attack was carried out around 2 am by five men, all armed, who arrived in two cars and jumped into the yard of the Harrinauth family at Lot 463 Fourth Cross …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Cop charged with taking bribes
Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
Comments
About these comments