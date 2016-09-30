Poultry producers seeking meeting with gov’t over chicken import plan

The Guyana Poultry Association (GPA) has requested a meeting with the Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin over the granting of licences by the government for the importation of a large amount of chicken.

Contacted yesterday, David Fernandes, a member of the GPA told Stabroek News that he has “no clue” why the government would grant those licences because there is no shortage of chicken.

Fernandes, who is also the Assistant Managing Director of