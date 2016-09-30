Poultry producers seeking meeting with gov’t over chicken import plan
The Guyana Poultry Association (GPA) has requested a meeting with the Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin over the granting of licences by the government for the importation of a large amount of chicken.
Contacted yesterday, David Fernandes, a member of the GPA told Stabroek News that he has “no clue” why the government would grant those licences because there is no shortage of chicken.
Fernandes, who is also the Assistant Managing Director of …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Cop charged with taking bribes
Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
Comments
About these comments