$114M in drugs seized, 136 charged in past three months -Ramnarine
Over the last three months, the police have seized a total of $114M in narcotics and some 136 intended traffickers have since faced charges and are before the courts.
Acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine, during a press conference held yesterday, said that since July, 43 kilogrammes of cannabis, with a street value of $22M, were seized and 108 persons, including 96 men and 12 women, were charged in…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
