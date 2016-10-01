94-year-old’s sight restored by Chinese Medical Brigade

After being blind for the past 10 years due to cataracts, a 94-year-old man has had his sight restored.

Foster McKay can now see again due to expert care of an ophthalmologist, who is a member of the visiting Chinese Medical Brigade.

On August 26 at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Dr. Li Xiaofeng performed a surgery on McKay, who was told previously that it would have been too risky.

The condition of his eyes was found to be "highly complex" and he had given up hope of ever being able to see again.