Although mum on whether fugitive drug trafficker Barry Dataram was being monitored prior to his disappearance ahead of his sentencing, acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine yesterday made it clear that law enforcement officials were not to be blamed as they did not grant him his release on bail.

"Hold a minute. Let's put this thing in the proper perspective. We didn't grant him bail, comrade. If it were that high profile [a] matter and it was properly regarded by the appropriate people, we were not the ones who granted him bail," Ramnarine told the media during a press conference