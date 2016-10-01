‘We didn’t grant him bail’
-Ramnarine says cops not to blame for Dataram’s escape
Although mum on whether fugitive drug trafficker Barry Dataram was being monitored prior to his disappearance ahead of his sentencing, acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine yesterday made it clear that law enforcement officials were not to be blamed as they did not grant him his release on bail.
“Hold a minute. Let’s put this thing in the proper perspective. We didn’t grant him bail, comrade. If it were that high profile [a] matter and it was properly regarded by the appropriate people, we were not the ones who granted him bail,” Ramnarine told the media during a press conference…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
-
Youth killed, friend wounded after nightclub shooting
Comments
About these comments