Fifteen cops dismissed after armed robbery, other charges
Acting Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine yesterday said that 15 ranks having been charged with robbery under arms, simple larceny, wounding and other offences were discharged from the Guyana Police Force and another 15 ranks were transferred or re-assigned other duties because of other misconduct.
He was speaking at a press conference where he addressed a range of topics including misbehaviour by the police.
