Green Walk, fruit tree distribution today as Bartica marks tree planting day
Bartica will today celebrate National Tree Planting Day by hosting a Green Walk and distributing 300 fruit trees to residents, Mayor of Bartica Gifford Marshall has said.
Under the theme ‘Sustaining Biodiversity: Plant a Tree,’ Marshall said the municipality will use the day to keep on the path of making Bartica a green town.
“As we are all aware, under the leadership of His Excellency President David Granger, Guyana is transitioning into becoming a model green economy. The President has also indicated that Bartica would be at the cutting edge of these transformation efforts by …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
-
Youth killed, friend wounded after nightclub shooting
Comments
About these comments