Man arrested after fire guts three McDoom homes

A man has been taken into custody after a fire early yesterday morning at McDoom, East Bank Demerara, gutted three houses, leaving close to 12 persons without shelter.

The ill preparedness on the part of the Guyana Fire Service in responding to the fire of unknown origin was also blamed for the extent of the damage.

Stabroek News was told that the fire began around 1.30am in the …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.