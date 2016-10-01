Negligence found in death of Mon Repos contractor
-prosecution of employer recommended over failure to report accident
The Department of Labour has found that negligence by both Tony’s Auto Spares and contractor Asraf Hoosaney contributed to his fatal fall from the company’s La Bonne Intention bond.
Hoosaney, 34, of Lot 760 Block 8, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, was electrocuted when he came in contact with a live wire, which preceded his fall from the bond on August 2nd, 2016.
The final report on the fatal accident, which was handed over to the company by Chief Labour, Occupational Safety and Health Officer Charles Ogle at the Ministry of Social Protection's Department of Labour yesterday, said there was no single cause but noted that safety was not
