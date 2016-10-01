Price, capacity led to US$7.5M stone purchase from Suriname

China Harbour Engineering Corporation (CHEC) says price and capacity were the sole determinants in the purchase of US$7.5M worth of stone from Surinamese company Grassalco for the completion of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) expansion project.

"Please be advised that China Harbour Engineering, the contractors for the CJIA airport in Guyana, selected its aggregate supplier based solely on price and capacity," Public Relations Officer for the CHEC's Caribbean office Wanda Babb told Stabroek News in response