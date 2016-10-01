Price, capacity led to US$7.5M stone purchase from Suriname
– CJIA expansion contractor
China Harbour Engineering Corporation (CHEC) says price and capacity were the sole determinants in the purchase of US$7.5M worth of stone from Surinamese company Grassalco for the completion of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) expansion project.
“Please be advised that China Harbour Engineering, the contractors for the CJIA airport in Guyana, selected its aggregate supplier based solely on price and capacity,” Public Relations Officer for the CHEC’s Caribbean office Wanda Babb told Stabroek News in response…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
-
Youth killed, friend wounded after nightclub shooting
Comments
About these comments