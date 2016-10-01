UG announces 5% hike in tuition

The University of Guyana (UG) last evening sent out a mass email to students informing them of an approved 5% increase in its tuition fees, effective from this year.

The increase raises the annual fee from $160,000 to $168,000.

The email, which was signed off by the Deputy Registrar Barbara Reynolds on behalf of the Registrar, stated that the approval was made by the Finances and General Purposes Committee, which approved an annual 5% increase for the academic years 2016/2017 and 2017/2018.

“The University regrets any inconvenience caused, and wishes to advise that all invoices will be amended accordingly. The difference, without penalty, becomes due and payable on or before November 15, 2016,” the email said, while adding that the facilities fees remain unchanged.

