Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision

Two brothers were killed while their friend was left hospitalised in serious condition after a collision at Friendship, East Bank Demerara yesterday afternoon.

Jonnel Armstrong, 28, and Phillip Armstrong, 27, who were the sons of the Region 10 Regional Health Officer Dr Pansy Armstrong and popular Linden dentist Dr Joseph Armstrong, died after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck.

Their friend, known to family members as Devon, is currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital,