Charles Ramson Jr resigns as MP to pursue studies

Attorney Charles Ramson Jnr has resigned as a Member of Parliament with immediate effect to pursue a Masters in oil and gas and has since registered his disappointment at the lack of youth representation in the House and the government’s refusal to send Bills to a parliamentary select committee.

Ramson informed the Speaker of National Assembly Dr Barton Scotland of his resignation in a letter on Friday and also included the shortcomings he had observed.

In the letter which was shared with the media, he said he took a decision to …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.