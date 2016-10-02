Charles Ramson Jr resigns as MP to pursue studies
– laments lack of youth representation in Parliament
Attorney Charles Ramson Jnr has resigned as a Member of Parliament with immediate effect to pursue a Masters in oil and gas and has since registered his disappointment at the lack of youth representation in the House and the government’s refusal to send Bills to a parliamentary select committee.
Ramson informed the Speaker of National Assembly Dr Barton Scotland of his resignation in a letter on Friday and also included the shortcomings he had observed.
In the letter which was shared with the media, he said he took a decision to …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
Brothers killed, friend injured in Friendship fatal crash
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
Comments
About these comments