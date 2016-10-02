Gov’t orders removal of sunken dredge in Mazaruni by any means necessary

Government has instructed that the sunken river dredge belonging to Crown Mining Supplies, which has been blocking the Mazaruni channel for the past four months, be removed immediately, even if it means destroying it.

This is according to Minister of Infrastructure David Patterson, who told Stabroek News that the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) has been instructed to remove the dredge by whatever means necessary in order to have the waterway cleared.

He said work to remove it was underway yesterday. Up to late yesterday afternoon, it was