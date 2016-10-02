Man held over murder of Gangaram cattle farmer

As the police continue to investigate the murder of the Gangaram cattle farmer whose bullet riddled body was found on Thursday, a man has been taken into custody, this newspaper was told.

Ramnarine Itwaru called ‘Bill’, 38, a cattle farmer of Lot 84 Gangaram Settlement, East Canje Berbice was found on Thursday with four bullet wounds about his body. A post-mortem examination was conducted which revealed that the man died from shock and haemorrhage due to gunshot injuries.

His wife Kunti Hemraj, 36, also known as 'Rosy', in tears told Stabroek News, that the suspect had threatened