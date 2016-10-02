Man held over murder of Gangaram cattle farmer
- wife said suspect threatened husband months before
As the police continue to investigate the murder of the Gangaram cattle farmer whose bullet riddled body was found on Thursday, a man has been taken into custody, this newspaper was told.
Ramnarine Itwaru called ‘Bill’, 38, a cattle farmer of Lot 84 Gangaram Settlement, East Canje Berbice was found on Thursday with four bullet wounds about his body. A post-mortem examination was conducted which revealed that the man died from shock and haemorrhage due to gunshot injuries.
His wife Kunti Hemraj, 36, also known as ‘Rosy’, in tears told Stabroek News, that the suspect had threatened …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
-
Brothers killed, friend injured in Friendship fatal crash
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
Comments
About these comments