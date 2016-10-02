One man critical, two recovering as probe into Enmore drive-by shooting continues
One of the three persons who were injured during a drive-by shooting at Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Friday evening remains in a critical condition at a city hospital while the other two are said to be out of danger.
When contacted for a comment, Commander of ‘C’ Division, Marlon Chapman said that while the investigations into the matter continue, no one was arrested up to yesterday afternoon.
Tishana Persaud, Pooran Etwaroo and Ron Robinson were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hopsital (GPH) on Friday evening after they were shot while …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
-
Brothers killed, friend injured in Friendship fatal crash
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
Comments
About these comments