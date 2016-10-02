Pakistan beat West Indies by 59 runs
SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Pakistan defeated West Indies by 59 runs, in the second One-Day International at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here Sunday.
Scores:
PAKISTAN 337 for five off 50 overs (Babar Azam 123, Shoaib Malik 90, Sarfraz Ahmed 60 not out, Sharjeel Khan 24; Jason Holder 2-51, Alzarri Joseph 2-62)
WEST INDIES 278 for seven off 50 overs (Darren Bravo 61, Marlon Samuels 57, Denesh Ramdin 34, Jason Holder 31 not out; Wahab Riaz 2-48)
Scoreboard
PAKISTAN
*Azhar Ali lbw b Holder 9
Sharjeel Khan c Holder b Joseph 24
Babar Azam c C Brathwaite b Joseph 123
Shoaib Malik c Bravo b Narine 90
+Sarfraz Ahmed not out 60
Imad Wasim b Holder 11
Mohammad Rizwan not out 6
Extras (lb2, w12) 14
TOTAL (5 wkts, 50 overs) 337
Did not bat: Mohammad Nawaz, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali.
Fall of wickets: 1-40 (Azhar Ali, 4.5 overs), 2-40 (Sharjeel Khan, 5.1), 3-209 (Shoaib Malik, 33.4), 4-282 (Babar Azam, 45.1), 5-320 (Imad Wasim, 48.3)
Bowling: Holder 8-1-51-2 (w1), Joseph 10-0-62-2 (w6), C Brathwaite 8-0-60-0, Narine 8-0-39-1 (w1), Benn 8-0-61-0, K Brathwaite 3-0-18-0, Pollard 5-0-44-0.
WEST INDIES
J Charles c Imad Wasim b Mohammad Amir 2
K Brathwaite run out 39
DM Bravo run out 61
M Samuels b Wahab Riaz 57
+D Ramdin b Wahab Riaz 34
K Pollard c Shoaib Malik b Imad Wasim 22
C Brathwaite run out 14
*J Holder not out 31
S Narine not out 1
Extras (lb8, w9) 17
TOTAL (7 wkts, 50 overs) 278
Did not bat: S Benn, A Joseph.
Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Charles, 1.4 overs), 2-92 (KC Brathwaite, 21.2), 3-127 (Bravo, 28.3), 4-194 (Samuels, 37.2), 5-209 (Ramdin, 39.2), 6-231 (CR Brathwaite, 42.1), 7-273 (Pollard, 48.3)
Bowling: Imad Wasim 10-0-62-1, Mohammad Amir 9-0-49-1 (w2), Hasan Ali 9-0-56-0 (w1), Wahab Riaz 10-0-48-2 (w3), Shoaib Malik 5-2-16-0, Mohammad Nawaz 7-0-39-0 (w2).
Result: Pakistan won by 59 runs.
Series: Pakistan lead three-match series 2-0.
Man-of-the-Match: Babar Azam.
Toss: Pakistan.
Umpires: S Ravi, Shozab Raza; TV – Ruchira Palliyaguruge.
