Pakistan beat West Indies by 59 runs

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Pakistan defeated West Indies by 59 runs, in the second One-Day International at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here Sunday.

Scores:

PAKISTAN 337 for five off 50 overs (Babar Azam 123, Shoaib Malik 90, Sarfraz Ahmed 60 not out, Sharjeel Khan 24; Jason Holder 2-51, Alzarri Joseph 2-62)

WEST INDIES 278 for seven off 50 overs (Darren Bravo 61, Marlon Samuels 57, Denesh Ramdin 34, Jason Holder 31 not out; Wahab Riaz 2-48)

Scoreboard

PAKISTAN

*Azhar Ali lbw b Holder 9

Sharjeel Khan c Holder b Joseph 24

Babar Azam c C Brathwaite b Joseph 123

Shoaib Malik c Bravo b Narine 90

+Sarfraz Ahmed not out 60

Imad Wasim b Holder 11

Mohammad Rizwan not out 6

Extras (lb2, w12) 14

TOTAL (5 wkts, 50 overs) 337

Did not bat: Mohammad Nawaz, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali.

Fall of wickets: 1-40 (Azhar Ali, 4.5 overs), 2-40 (Sharjeel Khan, 5.1), 3-209 (Shoaib Malik, 33.4), 4-282 (Babar Azam, 45.1), 5-320 (Imad Wasim, 48.3)

Bowling: Holder 8-1-51-2 (w1), Joseph 10-0-62-2 (w6), C Brathwaite 8-0-60-0, Narine 8-0-39-1 (w1), Benn 8-0-61-0, K Brathwaite 3-0-18-0, Pollard 5-0-44-0.

WEST INDIES

J Charles c Imad Wasim b Mohammad Amir 2

K Brathwaite run out 39

DM Bravo run out 61

M Samuels b Wahab Riaz 57

+D Ramdin b Wahab Riaz 34

K Pollard c Shoaib Malik b Imad Wasim 22

C Brathwaite run out 14

*J Holder not out 31

S Narine not out 1

Extras (lb8, w9) 17

TOTAL (7 wkts, 50 overs) 278

Did not bat: S Benn, A Joseph.

Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Charles, 1.4 overs), 2-92 (KC Brathwaite, 21.2), 3-127 (Bravo, 28.3), 4-194 (Samuels, 37.2), 5-209 (Ramdin, 39.2), 6-231 (CR Brathwaite, 42.1), 7-273 (Pollard, 48.3)

Bowling: Imad Wasim 10-0-62-1, Mohammad Amir 9-0-49-1 (w2), Hasan Ali 9-0-56-0 (w1), Wahab Riaz 10-0-48-2 (w3), Shoaib Malik 5-2-16-0, Mohammad Nawaz 7-0-39-0 (w2).

Result: Pakistan won by 59 runs.

Series: Pakistan lead three-match series 2-0.

Man-of-the-Match: Babar Azam.

Toss: Pakistan.

Umpires: S Ravi, Shozab Raza; TV – Ruchira Palliyaguruge.