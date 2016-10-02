SOCU hunting Dataram assets
The Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) has started a process which could lead to millions in cash and other assets belonging to fugitive drug convict Barry Dataram, being forfeited, as outlined in the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CTF) legislation.
Publicly there is little information available about Dataram’s wealth and how much of it has been frozen by law enforcement authorities.
Head of SOCU Sydney James recently indicated to Stabroek News that an …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
-
Brothers killed, friend injured in Friendship fatal crash
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
Comments
About these comments