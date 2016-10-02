SOCU hunting Dataram assets

The Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) has started a process which could lead to millions in cash and other assets belonging to fugitive drug convict Barry Dataram, being forfeited, as outlined in the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CTF) legislation.

Publicly there is little information available about Dataram’s wealth and how much of it has been frozen by law enforcement authorities.

