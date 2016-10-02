Surgically separated as babies, surviving duo of 60s triplets share extraordinary spiritual bond

Fifty-two years ago, a mother gave birth to triplets—one boy and two girls. The two girls were joined at the buttocks but were separated following a surgical procedure and were able to lead normal lives.

Dianne and Donna Haywood are alive today, but their brother Donald died when he was a baby, according to what was told to them by their mother.

Patrick and Doris Haywood already had eight children when the triplets came and then they had two other children bringing the number