West Dem clerk robbed of $2.5M in fish glue

A processing clerk was yesterday morning robbed of $2.5 million worth in fish glue and a quantity of cash shortly after leaving the Meadow Bank wharf on the East Bank Demerara and the police have since arrested one person.

Acting Crime Chief Hugh Jessemy confirmed the incident which occurred around 9 am.

Reports reaching Stabroek News revealed that Darmanand Chetram, 26, of West Coast Demerara visited the wharf to purchase the fish glue which he packed into the trunk of his car.

No sooner had he driven off than he was intercepted by another car which blocked his path.

Four armed men exited the car and held Chetram at gunpoint during which he was relieved of the fish glue. The men also carried out a search on his possession during which they found an additional $500,000.

The bandits made good their escape.

A man was arrested shortly after the incident and is in custody assisting with investigations.