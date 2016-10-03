71 graduate from Institute of Creative Arts

71 students graduated from the Schools of Music, Dance, Fine Arts (ERBSA) and Theatre Arts and Drama at the third Convocation of the Institute of Creative Arts (ICA), which was held at the National Cultural Centre on September 27.

According to a press release from the Department of Culture, Minister within the Ministry of Education, Nicolette Henry in her feature address, disclosed that a loan valuing US$2M has been approved for the construction of a facility to house the ICA. This is via a partnership between the governments of Guyana and Mexico.

