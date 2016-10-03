71 graduate from Institute of Creative Arts
71 students graduated from the Schools of Music, Dance, Fine Arts (ERBSA) and Theatre Arts and Drama at the third Convocation of the Institute of Creative Arts (ICA), which was held at the National Cultural Centre on September 27.
According to a press release from the Department of Culture, Minister within the Ministry of Education, Nicolette Henry in her feature address, disclosed that a loan valuing US$2M has been approved for the construction of a facility to house the ICA. This is via a partnership between the governments of Guyana and Mexico.
This creative arts centre will facilitate the preservation …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Brothers killed, friend injured in Friendship fatal crash
-
Juice contract award faces deep trouble
-
Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
Comments
About these comments