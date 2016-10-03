Baby Heart completes 175 procedures on 6th mission
– in moves to set up paediatric cardiac unit at GPH
The International Children’s Heart Foundation (ICHF) has completed 175 cardiac-related procedures during its sixth mission in Guyana, which came to an end on Saturday.
Having completed five previous missions, which commenced in April 2015, the Baby Heart team as it is commonly known has been performing complex surgical procedures and providing training for local staff which is geared towards the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) establishing its
