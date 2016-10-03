‘Cash-strapped’ Bartica pleading with residents to pay up
The Bartica Town Council is pleading with residents and business owners to pay their rates and taxes as the fledgling municipality is “cash-strapped.”
Bartica was gazetted as Region Seven’s first town in October, 2015.
Chairman of the Finance Committee, Kenneth Williams related to Stabroek News on Friday that the council is owed over $9M for commercial and residential buildings. He pointed out that the figure has been accumulated since 2011 but the newly formed council is
