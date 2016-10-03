Crime rise due to high unemployment – Ramotar

While the Guyana Police Force says there is no increase in crime here, former President Donald Ramotar differs, saying that not only there is a rise but it is different from the crimes of the past and is as a direct result of high unemployment rates.

As such he is calling on the APNU+AFC government to urgently devise strategies to tackle the core issue and find ways to increase employment rates and create revenue earning initiatives.

“These are mainly economic crimes. Therefore, the main responsibility lies with the …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.