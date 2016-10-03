Crime rise due to high unemployment – Ramotar
While the Guyana Police Force says there is no increase in crime here, former President Donald Ramotar differs, saying that not only there is a rise but it is different from the crimes of the past and is as a direct result of high unemployment rates.
As such he is calling on the APNU+AFC government to urgently devise strategies to tackle the core issue and find ways to increase employment rates and create revenue earning initiatives.
“These are mainly economic crimes. Therefore, the main responsibility lies with the …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Brothers killed, friend injured in Friendship fatal crash
-
Juice contract award faces deep trouble
-
Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
Comments
About these comments