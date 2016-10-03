Goolsarran, Nandlall flay juice contract award
Former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran and former Attorney General Anil Nandlall yesterday skewered the award of a school feeding juice contract to Surinamese company, Rudisa following a report in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek that mandatory tests were not done by the food and drug department.
Rudisa's winning of the over half a billion dollar contract has been challenged by Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) and Guyana Beverages Inc and the revelations in yesterday's report that the Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) could not do the required testing because of broken equipment could spell trouble for the award. In addition, GA-FDD was not supplied with a juice sample from DDL's subsidiary, Topco and its Director says had this been
