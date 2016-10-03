Gov’t to acquire land at Middle and Carmichael for public purposes

The Government has issued an order to acquire the east quarter of Lot 92 Middle and Carmichael streets under The Acquisition of Lands for Public Purposes Act.

According to the Official Gazette of September 24, the land is described as follows: “East quarter of Lot numbered 92 …Middle and Carmichael Streets …with all the buildings and erections thereon, save and except the building and erections situate …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.