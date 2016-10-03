Monica Reece probe still alive- Ramnarine
Acting top cop David Ramnarine on Friday assured that the Monica Reece murder investigation is still very much alive and made it clear that he doesn’t know which police officer covered up the crime.
Ramnarine was at the time responding to questions during a press conference.
“It is an investigation that has to be ongoing. It is an…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
